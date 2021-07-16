Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 16)

Ontayveis Terron Underwood

Paris Police responded to a security check in the 1600-block of N. Main at 11:02 Thursday night. An officer observed a black male sitting behind the steering wheel asleep, and the officers had him exit the vehicle. They found that Ontayveis Terron Underwood, 31, of Hugo, was intoxicated and had a holstered pistol on his hip. Underwood had two outstanding warrants out of Lamar County. One warrant charged Underwood with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and the other driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. Underwood was additionally charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying a weapon, and possession of marijuana. Underwood was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

At 2:28 Thursday afternoon, Paris Police responded to the 1000-block of N. Main about a theft of a vehicle. The owner reported that their black BMW 528i had been taken from their property without their knowledge or consent. They located the car a couple of hours later, occupied by four juveniles. When the officers attempted to stop them, they fled on foot. Two were apprehended in the 900-block of SE 19th and booked and later transported to a juvenile detention center. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 102 calls for service and arrested four people on Thursday (Jul 15).