Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 2)

Cory Don Davis | Michael Steven Ross

Michael Steven Ross, 32, of Wills Point, and Cory Don Davis, 32, of Blossom, were arrested at 6:26 Thursday night on pedestrian traffic violations. Officers found that they had walked away from their vehicle and committed the offenses. They gave officers consent to search the car, and officers found marijuana and three types of pills that neither had a prescription to have. Both were charged with manufacture or delivering a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a dangerous drug, and they were placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 3300-block of NE Loop 286 at 11:45 Thursday morning. The victim reported that someone had stolen a zero-turn lawnmower from the business sometime after closing on June 30. The incident is under investigation.

At 1:43 Thursday afternoon, Paris Police met with the victim of a burglary of a building in the 800-block of Lamar Ave. The victim reported using the house as storage, and someone broke out a window on the door to gain access. They moved several items, but the only thing identified as stolen was an “old-timey” aluminum tea kettle. The incident is under investigation.

Another burglary occurred in the 700-bock of W. Sherman and was reported Thursday afternoon at 2:27 when the owner arrived and found that someone had pried the front door open and took hand tools. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested four people on Thursday (Jul 1).