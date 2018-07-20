Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 20)

Thursday morning, Paris Police worked a burglary in the 400-block of SW 19th. An unknown suspect had forced entry into the complainant’s storage building and took several lawn tools. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers worked a fraud complaint in the 1000-block of SE 9th. The crime took place elsewhere using the victim’s identifying information.

An allegation that a known adult sexually assaulted a person under age 17 came into the Police Department around noon Thursday.

Paris Police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested three people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Jul 20).