Car-Mart $299 Down
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Momentum Polaris Summer Sales Event 2018
Morrell banner
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 20)

5 hours ago

Thursday morning, Paris Police worked a burglary in the 400-block of SW 19th. An unknown suspect had forced entry into the complainant’s storage building and took several lawn tools. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers worked a fraud complaint in the 1000-block of SE 9th. The crime took place elsewhere using the victim’s identifying information.

An allegation that a known adult sexually assaulted a person under age 17 came into the Police Department around noon Thursday.

Paris Police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested three people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Jul 20).

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     