Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 21)

Jerry Wayne Day

Last Thursday at 2:49 pm, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of W. Shiloh for expired registration. The vehicle failed to stop immediately, making a turn. The officer observed the driver throw an item and dive further before stopping. Another officer was summoned to the scene to retrieve the discarded item. They detained the driver, Jerry Wayne Day, and a passenger while waiting on the discarded cigarette package. It contained methamphetamine and prescription medication for which the vehicle occupants had no prescription. The passenger was released, and they charged Day with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.

Adashia Kiayr Fulbright

At 11:22, Thursday morning, officers responded to Booker T Washington Homes regarding a disturbance. They contacted Adashia Kiayr Fulbright, a participant in the disruption. A warrant check revealed that Fulbright had 15 traffic warrants. Fulbright resisted officers’ attempts to handcuff her and broke free on foot. They eventually took her into custody and charged her with Resisting arrest and Evading Arrest.

18:10 7/20 An officer responded to the 300 block of East Price Thursday evening at 6:10 about Credit Card Abuse. A known suspect used the victim’s credit card and charged numerous items in the past several months. The known suspect accessed the victim’s card by photographing it in their residence. The incident is under investigation.

Officers received a report of harassment/stalking in the 200-block of Stone Avenue Thursday night at 11:02. A ex-spouse had been harassing a resident at the apartments. Police and apartment management have repeatedly warned the suspect in the incident to cease the harassment, but he continues to follow the victim and go near their apartment. Charges are pending, and the investigation will continue.

Officers made 23 traffic stops, arrested six adults, and answered 123 calls for service ending Thursday (Jul 20).