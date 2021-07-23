Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 23)

David Lee Simpson

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2600-block of N. Main Thursday morning at 4:07 for expired registration. The driver, David Lee Simpson, 46, of Campbell, possessed Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Wax and a pistol. They arrested and charged Simpson with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying a weapon. Simpson was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Daniel Dakota Walker

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1900-block of Tudor Thursday morning at 7:01 for not displaying a front license plate. The driver, Daniel Dakota Walker, 31, of Powderly, had several outstanding warrants, including a parole violation and one for assault. During the vehicle inventory, officers found over two grams of cocaine, and while being booked, more cocaine, methamphetamine, Xanex, and Ecstacy. Walker was additionally charged with two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Walker was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Amanda Jayme Ashworth

Officers stopped Amanda Jayme Ashworth, 29, of Paris, in the 600-block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. at 3:59 Friday morning. She had an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County. During the arrest, officers found her in possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 94 calls for service and arrested four people on Thursday (Jul 22).