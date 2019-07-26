Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 26)

Jeremy Lynn Goree

Jeremy Lynn Goree, 33, of Paris, was stopped during an investigation in the 200-block of SE 16th Thursday afternoon at 2:18. Reportedly, officers found Goree in possession of

methamphetamine. They arrested him and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a robbery in the 200- block of SE 13th Thursday afternoon at 1:47. A 53-year-old female reported that she had been pushed down by a young white male walking a dog, and money was taken from her. The suspect was last seen walking through the alley behind Williamsburg Shopping Center. The victim did seek medical treatment for minor injuries. The incident is under investigation.

A white 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup was reported stolen from the 1900-block of N. Main Thursday afternoon at 2:20. The owner advised officers that he left the vehicle running when he got out to check on his employees and upon returning, found his truck missing. The incident is under investigation.

James Tyler Rose

Paris Police arrested James Tyler Rose at 3:53 Thursday afternoon at his house in the 3300-block of Pine Bluff. Detectives executed a search warrant stemming from an investigation and found Rose in possession of marijuana and numerous Alprazolam pills. Rose was charged with possession of marijuana and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 116 calls for service and arrested nine people on Thursday (Jul 25).