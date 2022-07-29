Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 29)

Lamesha Shimshe McCleary

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 400-block of Grand Ave at 6:48 Thursday evening. The victim had an argument with a neighbor, and the neighbor left the fight and went to their apartment. The neighbor returned a few minutes later, brandishing a machete and threatening the victim. A witness confirmed the story, and officers arrested Lamesha Shimshe McCleary, 43, charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She did not injure the victim in the altercation. Officers booked McCleary and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 95 calls for service and arrested three people on Thursday (Jul 28).