Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 31)

Tommy Ray Nichols

Paris Police arrested Tommy Ray Nichols, 51, of Paris, in the 3800-block of Lamar Wednesday afternoon at 3:07. Officers found that Nichols had two outstanding felony warrants charging him driving while intoxicated, three or more times, and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200 grams. They booked Nichols and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Timothy Lee Gardner

Wednesday afternoon at 3:11, Paris Police Detectives executed a search warrant on a house in the 1200-block of Pine Bluff St. Once inside, officers found that Timothy Lee Gardner, 53, had more than four ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana. Gardner was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday (Jul 29).

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 10-block of SW 44th at 8:56 Thursday morning. Someone entered a house that is under construction and stole several interior doors and some custom molding. They estimated the total value of the items at nearly $1,000. The incident is under investigation.

Thursday afternoon at 1:31, Paris Police met with a victim of a burglary of a residence. The victim reported that they live in the 400-block of Grand Ave. Someone had “jimmied” the front door to enter the apartment and stolen a personal item. The incident is under investigation.

Officers with the Paris Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 500-block of SW 19th Thursday afternoon at 3:31. A 20-year-old male reportedly had threatened to assault a 21-year-old female with a pair of scissors. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 104 calls for service and arrested no persons on Thursday (Jul 29).