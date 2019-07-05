Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 5)

Quentin Lee Wright

Paris Police arrested Quentin Lee Wright, 28, of Sulphur Springs, in the 2600-block of N. Main Wednesday morning at 8:35 for a parole violation warrant. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Marshall Allen Fox

Marshall Allen Fox, 41, of Deport, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at 5:03 in the 2200-block of Cedar on a parole violation warrant. Reportedly, Fox was in a disturbance in the area. He gave officers a wrong name and was charged with failure to identify as a fugitive. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to fraud in the 3100-block of NE Loop 286 at 5:16 Wednesday afternoon. Reportedly, a white male in his 30’s attempted to pay for his order with a fake $10.00 bill. When the clerk advised him that the money was counterfeit, he then paid for the order with a real $20.00 bill and left before officers could arrive. The investigation continues.

Tommy Gene Scully

A traffic stop in the 2200-block of Lamar led to the arrest of Tommy Gene Scully, 44, of Paris. Scully was stopped when the officer learned that the license plate on Scully’s vehicle was not the right. Scully was found having an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 291 calls for service and arrested 13 people on Wednesday (Jul 3).