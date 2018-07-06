Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 6)

Cory Davis

Thursday afternoon, Paris Police arrested Cory Davis, 30, after a traffic stop in the 10,000-block of FM 905. Davis had an outstanding bond surrender warrant. They also found him a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers worked a theft complaint in the 3500-block of Audubon. An unknown suspect reportedly took a white golf cart without the owner’s consent. The investigation is ongoing.

Thursday night around 11:00, Paris Police Department received a report which alleged that a known adult had physically abused a child under the age of 17. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested three people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Jul 6).