Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 7)

Thursday afternoon at 5:24, officers received a complaint in the 1700 block of Belmont Street that he had lost his black Hi-Point .380 caliber handgun. He stated that his daughter had been cleaning their vehicle and placed it on top while cleaning. She later left the residence, forgetting to put the handgun back inside. They re-tracked her route and didn’t find it.

Amanda-Rene Kennison Corpus

At noon Friday, Paris Officers patrolled the 2000 block of Lamar Avenue, noticed a vehicle with an expired registration, and conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of NE 20th Street. They took the driver, Amanda-Rene Kennison Corpus, 33, of Paris, into custody on a Lamar County State Jail Felony Motion to Adjudicate-Criminal Mischief $2,500 but less than $30,000 Warrant and a Lamar County Misdemeanor Seatbelt Violation Warrant.

The Paris Police Department responded to 61 Calls for Service, arrested three adults, and made 13 Traffic Stops on Thursday (Jul 6).