Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 9)

Jesse Hernandez

Officers were dispatched to a call of Criminal Trespass at a local shelter. Jesse Hernandez was on the property and had been given notice not to return. He was arrested for Criminal Trespass and taken into custody without incident.

Officers responded to vandalism in the 300-block of Stone Ave. A suspect had allegedly assaulted a family member and then broken a car windshield, television, and a door. The suspect had left the scene. The investigation will continue.

Officers worked two hit-and-runs. The first was in the 3100-block of Clarksville, and the second in the 2400-block of North Main.

Officers responded to an assault in the 10-block of 45th NW. The victim’s boyfriend had assaulted her, and she was gone. EMS was attending to the victim. The investigation continues.

Donta Clayton

An individual riding a bicycle called out to a passing officer in the 400-block of Grand Avenue at around 4:50 am. Since the individual was in an area where burglaries have been frequent, the officer identified the biker as Donta Clayton. A locals check revealed that Clayton had warrants on file for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. After being taken into custody on the contracts, Clayton had possession of narcotics. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Paris Police Jail.

Paris Police responded to 125 calls for service and made three arrests on Thursday (Jul 8).