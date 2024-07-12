Paris Police Report For Friday, July 12

On Thursday, July 11, at 7:22 pm, Paris Officers responded to the 900 block of East Austin Street about a subject with a handgun. They made contact with a juvenile subject, who fled on foot when officers reached to secure the gun. They eventually arrested the juvenile without incident for felony theft of a Firearm, Class A- Evading Arrest Detention, and Class Unlawfully Carrying Weapon. The owner had reported the Taurus handgun stolen in June from a vehicle in the 3000 block of Meandering Way. Juvenile Probation authorizes a guardian to receive the juvenile.

On Thursday morning at 9:41, a Paris Officer worked the burglary of a habitation in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Avenue. The victim stated that he arrived home, noticed a bug inside his residence, and discovered that someone had smashed a window in a southeastern room. A pelican pistol case and a backpack-style black bag containing handguns were missing. A 9mm Beretta, a Sig Sauer, a Ruger American Bolt Action Rifle, a .45 Caliber FN FNX-45 handgun, 10 AR-15 P-mags loaded with 30 FMJ rounds, and suppressors were among some of the stolen items. The victim is estimating over $12,000 for all of the stolen items. Police collected evidence, and the incident is under investigation.

On Thursday, July 11, the Paris Police Department responded to 77 Calls for Service, arrested four adults, and initiated ten traffic stops.

Alice Webb – Records Clerk/Public Information Officer