Paris Police Report For Friday, July 5

Last Wednesday, officers received a report that Casey Daniel Healey, 33, was in the 1800 block of NE Loop 286 and had warrants. They responded to a residence and located Healey. He had an outstanding Parole Violation warrant and two misdemeanor warrants. They arrested Healey without incident.

Officers made a traffic stop on Thursday in the 1400 block of 8th NE after a call that someone was throwing fireworks from a vehicle. It resulted in the arrest of Kyrese Brajuhn Moore, 24. After police stopped the car, Moore fled on foot but was located and taken into custody. He had a small amount of marijuana on his person but had a backpack in the vehicle containing a larger quantity. They charged Moore with possession of marijuana over two ounces and Evading Arrest (habitual) and booked him without incident.

Officers responded to 47 City Ordinance Violations from July 3 through July 4, made 38 traffic stops, arrested seven adults, and answered 300 calls for service over the holiday.

Captain John T. Bull