Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 05)

Courtney Squires

Paris Police located Courtney Squires in the 800-block of South Main. Squires had an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and officers took her to jail.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance call in the 3000-block of Carson Lane. Officers made contact with a complainant who advised that a family member ha assaulted her. Officers made contact with the suspect, identified as Terry Dickerson Jr. Officers attempted to place Dickerson under arrest, and he resisted before being taken into custody. Due to Dickerson not being cooperative, no photo is available at this time.

Paris Police made contact with a victim at the hospital who advised that two subjects assaulted him with guns in the 300-block of Stone Avenue. The victim had apparent injuries, and officers were unable to locate the suspects at this time. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 149 calls for service and arrested three people over the last 24 hour period.