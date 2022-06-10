Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 10)

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2100-block of SE 40th St at 9:30 Thursday morning. The 32-year-old victim reported that her estranged husband came to the residence to see the children and then asked for a ride back home. The victim told him that she was getting dressed, and the estranged husband became angry. The estranged husband then assaulted the victim by hitting her and choking her. The suspect had left the residence before officers arrived. The investigation continues.

Torrance Meyon Robinson

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 200-block of SW 3rd Thursday morning at 11:54. The 39-year-old female victim reported that she and her boyfriend were in an altercation when her boyfriend choked her and struck her with a metal broom handle. They arrested the boyfriend, Torrance Meyon Robinson, 39, of Paris, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family member by impeding breathing, and possession of drug paraphernalia when officers found two glass pipes. They use the latter to smoke narcotics. Robinson is in the Lamar County Jail.

Austin Lee Loyd

Friday morning at 4:24, Paris Police observed Austin Lee Loyd, 30, of Paris, driving a vehicle in the 1700-block of Margaret St. Officers knew that Loyd had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant for his arrest. He pulled into his driveway and ran into the backyard, attempting to evade arrest. Officer followed Loyd and tried he resisted before they handcuffed him. They additionally charged him with evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest with the felony probation warrant on a previous possession of a controlled substance arrest. They transferred Loyd to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested seven people on Thursday (Jun 9).