Paris Police Report For Friday, Jun 14

On Thursday, they dispatched officers to a disturbance in the 500 block of SE 24th. They contacted Leona Mackinzi Pendergraft, 23, who was on the roadway. Pendergraft was intoxicated and using profane and abusive language towards other members of the disturbance. Pendergraft lifted her dress and intentionally exposed her genitals to the officer and the others on the scene. She was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct by Indecent Exposure and Public Intoxication. They booked her without further incident.

Officers responded to the Lamar County Adult Probation Office on Thursday, where they arrested Anthony Dewayne Price, 45, on an outstanding warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle Thursday with an expired registration in the 1200 block of E. Sherman St. The driver did not stop immediately but continued driving and threw a baggie from the vehicle window. The officer observed the baggie to contain marijuana. The driver, Anthony Scott Thomas, 21, stopped approximately a block further down the road. Thomas and a passenger in the vehicle, Brandon Malik Taylor, 28, were detained. Another officer recovered the marijuana. Thomas admitted to having thrown the marijuana and a glass pipe from the vehicle and was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Tampering with Evidence.

Taylor, the passenger, was found to have an outstanding warrant from Harris County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They booked both without incident.

On Thursday, a shoplifting occurred at Kroger, 1310 Clarksville St., in which two individuals came to the store together and stole items. Store personnel and officers identified both after they left the scene. One individual stole laundry detergent and paper products, and the other stole a blood pressure cuff. Police will request warrants for the individuals. Some felony charges are pending.

Officers made 24 traffic stops, arrested six adults, and answered 91 calls for service ending on Thursday, Jun 13.

Captain John T. Bull