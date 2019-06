Paris Police responded to a motorcycle accident in the 400-block of NE Loop286 at 1:59 Thursday afternoon. It was reported that an 80-year-old man from Houston was riding a Cushman motorcycle and hit a pothole in the road surface and it caused him to lose control. The man suffered several severe injuries and was flown to Medical City Hospital in Plano. He is listed in stable condition at this time.

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested three people on Thursday (Jun 13).