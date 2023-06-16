Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 16)

Nessica Rachele Hale

Thursday afternoon at 3:33, Officers arrested Nessica Rachele Hale, 48, of Sulphur Springs, at the Parole Office in the 3900 block of North Main Street. It was for a Parole Violation Warrant and a Violation Probation-Possession Controlled Substance Warrant out of Hopkins County. She is in Paris Jail.

On Friday morning at 3:46, officers responded to a Burglary of a Business on the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. The complainant said someone had busted a window, and food and candy were everywhere. Arriving Officers observed numerous packages of tobacco products scattered around the parking lot. The key-holder arrived and viewed video footage showing two individuals making entries and stealing items. Multiple blood spots were on the floor, and the shard of glass was on the counter. One subject appeared to have injured his right hand, leaving blood spots. The owner reported $500 in merchandise missing.

The Paris Police Department responded to 91 Calls for Service, Arrested four adults, and made four Traffic Stops on Thursday (Jun 15).