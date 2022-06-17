Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 17)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 1900-block of Jackson Thursday morning at 7:43. The victim reported that sometime during the night, someone had stolen their 1994 Red Chevrolet pick-up parked beside the residence. Officers later located the vehicle in a ditch in the 1700-block of Jackson St. The investigation continues.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a firearm theft at 9:27 Thursday morning. The victim reported that someone had entered their vehicle during the night and stole a pistol, an Apple iPad, and a “Square” portable credit card reader. The incident occurred in the 1700-block of N. Main, and the investigation continues.

Larry Junior Turner

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 200-block of Tudor St at 12:52 Thursday afternoon for a turn signal violation. The driver, Larry Junior Turner, 36, of Paris, had possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine. Turner was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Thursday afternoon at 1:57, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1400-block of W. Austin St. The victim reported that upon returning home, they immediately noticed that a window air-conditioner was missing. Once inside the place, they discovered that a microwave oven and flat-screen television were also missing. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested two people on Thursday (Jun 16).