Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 21)

Gary Neil Carroll

A traffic stop in the 100-block of SE 12 resulted in a warrant arrest for Deadly Conduct. Upon an ID check of the occupants and a subsequent check for warrants, officers discovered that Gary Neil Carroll had an outstanding order for Deadly Conduct. He was arrested without incident.

Brittany Nicole Finch | Trykeisha Daniels

Officers were notified of a disturbance in the 700-block of S. Main. During the ensuing investigation, Brittany Nicole Finch and Trykeisha Daniels were arrested for No DL (Finch) and for Threatening Assault (Daniels). Both were taken into custody and transported to the Police Department. Later a warrant check on the two revealed that Daniels was wanted for outstanding traffic warrants as well as a Felony charge of Cruelty to Animals. She was booked on those charges as well.

Paris officers responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 300-block of SE 6th. It appeared that the possibly known suspect entered the residence through an unlocked window and took a pair of shoes and a jar of change without permission. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police was informed of burglary of a habitation in the 2600-block of E. Price. The victim advised that suspects had possibly entered through a window and exited through a rear door. The victim’s were missing several electronic devices and hair clippers. Evidence was collected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 115 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (Jun 20).