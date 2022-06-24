Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 24)

Katie Rae Simpson

Paris Police stopped a gray 2006 BMW in the 2100-block of Lamar Thursday afternoon at 3:39 for not displaying a registration sticker on the windshield. The driver, Katie Rae Simpson, 31, of Cookville, had two outstanding Municipal Court warrants. In addition, the rear license plate belongs to another vehicle. During the arrest, Simpson had possession of methamphetamine and several articles of identifying information that did not belong to her. Officers charged Simpson with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram and fraud by possessing identifying information. They placed her in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Amarious Ahmad Gill

Paris Police located a stolen vehicle traveling in the 1700-block of Bonham about 6:00 Thursday evening. The owner had reported it stolen from the 800-block of DeShong Dr. last Monday. The driver fled from the officers and ran after stopping. Officers arrested Amarious Ahmad Gill, 20, of Paris, 300-block of Provine Alley. They charged Gill with unauthorized use, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and a warrant charging him with criminal trespassing. Gill is in the Lamar County Jail.

Zatwavion Lajuan Easter

Thursday night at 10:19, Paris Police worked a disturbance in the 1300-block of Fitzhugh Ave. Officers discovered Zatwavion Lajuan Easter, 31, of Paris, had an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County charging him with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm at individuals. As a result, they placed Easter in the Lamar County Jail.

Larry Lajuan Moss

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 400-block of Graham at 11:08 Thursday night for displaying expired registration. The passenger, Larry Lajuan Moss, of Paris, had an outstanding felony warrant out of McCurtain County, Oklahoma charging him with failure to appear on cruelty to animals charge. Moss was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested eight people on Thursday (Jun 23).