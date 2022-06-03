Diamond C
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 3)

Paris Police responded to vehicle theft in the 1200-block of NE 20th Thursday morning at 11:32. The victim reported that they were working on the property and had left the keys in their blue 2006 Nissan Altima, and someone stole it. They located the vehicle around 4:00 pm, and the suspect was a juvenile. The investigation continues.

Justin Robert Davis

Officers arrested Justin Robert Davis, 30, of Paris, at his residence at 7:51 Thursday night on a felony warrant charging him with credit card or debit card abuse. Davis had taken a debit card from a family member and used it for multiple transactions without their knowledge or consent. Officers booked Davis and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested four people on Thursday (Jun 2).

