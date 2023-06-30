Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 30)

Ieean Hunter Honsinger

Thursday night at 11:23, officers made a traffic stop for driving recklessly in the 1200 block of NE Loop 286. That ended with the arrest of Ieean Hunter Honsinger, who refused to sign citations for his traffic violations. While booking him, officers uncovered narcotics in Honsinger’s vehicle and charged him with possessing a controlled substance.

Louis Huley

Officers responded to a complaint by a grocery store of shoplifting in the 1300 block of Clarksville St. They contacted Louis Huley, who denied the accusations. A warrant check found that Huley was wanted for misdemeanor warrants that resulted in his arrest. A subsequent pat-down revealed stolen items on his person concealed beneath his clothing. Officers then discovered Huley had two previous convictions for theft, enhancing this charge to a Felony. He was booked and placed in jail.

Officers made 16 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 116 calls for service on Thursday (Jun 29).