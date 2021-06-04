Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 4)

Tidd Tyrone Battle

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of W. Sherman Thursday night at 9:48 for a defective brake light. The driver, Tidd Tyrone Battle, 51, of Reno, had possession of crack cocaine, and they arrested and charged him with possession of a controlled substance. They placed Battle in the City Jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Clayton Edward Dooley

Paris Police Detectives arrested Clayton Edward Dooley, 40, at his residence on a felony warrant. They charged him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four but less than 200 grams. They placed Dooley in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 95 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (Jun 3).