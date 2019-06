Paris Police responded to a burglary in the 2200-block of Bonham Thursday afternoon at 1:47. Reportedly, the owner lives out of town and upon returning to the property, found that someone had removed a window to gain access. Once inside, numerous items of furniture were stolen, including beds, dressers, a cedar wardrobe, tables, clothes washer, and refrigerator. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday (Jun 6).