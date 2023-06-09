Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 9)

On Wednesday afternoon at 2:58, a victim told a Paris Officer that he and three others moved into a house in the 1400 block of Plum Street on June 4. Between then and today, a Winchester 3030 rifle, a Remington bolt action rifle, and a 20 gauge shotgun are missing. They did not find any forced entry into the residence.

At 4:23 pm, while investigating a call of gunshots in the area of the 2500 block of Clark Lane, a discharged Glock semi-auto pistol returned as being reported stolen from a Paris PD February 2022 Burglary of Motor Vehicle case. The firearm was seized and entered into evidence as the investigation continued.

Breaunna Sharae White

Thursday morning at 8:22, a Paris officer arrested Breaunna Sharae White, 27, of Paris, in the 4300 block of Bonham Street at the Adult Probation Office. She had two Dallas County Felony MTAG-Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon Warrants and one Felony Denton County Warrant for Theft Property $2,500-$30K. White was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

A Community Service Officer took a credit card abuse report over the telephone Thursday morning. An area director for D&S Servita Services stated that her business services individuals with IDD. She said two victims, residing in a group home in the 4100 block of Dawn Street, had had unauthorized charges on their prepaid debit cards. Each card had five fraudulent transactions, totaling $68.93 for one and $97.74 for the other. Officers are investigating the incidents.

At 2:46 Thursday afternoon, a Paris Officer responded to the 200-block of South Main Street and met with a victim that stated that her “on and off” boyfriend had choked her. She noted that an argument escalated when he threw a shoe and began to assault and choke her. Officers photographed the victim, and she completed the standard forms but did not wish to file charges.

Two Paris Officers worked a disturbance in the 700-block of Bonham Street Thursday evening. A common-law wife stated that her common-law husband had choked her. It was after an argument over her not sending him a copy of his identification so he could apply for a job. The victim refused to be photographed and stated she did not want to press charges, nor did she want her common-law husband to go to jail.

The Paris Police Department responded to 82 Calls for Service, arrested six adults, and made nine traffic stops Thursday (Jun 8).