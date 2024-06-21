Paris Police Report For Friday, June 21

An officer responded Thursday to the Parole Office and arrested Joseph Dalton Dodson, 30, on a Parole Violation Warrant. They booked Dodson and transferred him to Lamar County Jail without incident.

Officers received a call Thursday about a male in emotional distress in the 3900 block of Bonham St. Officers arrived and met Zachary James Spears, 27, who told them that a family member had stranded him at the location. Spears had two outstanding warrants from Fannin and Bryan Counties. Officers arrested Spears for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle from Bryan County and evaded arrest or detention from Fannin County. He was booked and transported without incident.

On Thursday, a victim reported a burglary in the 2000 block of Kyle Dr. They advised that the unknown suspects had kicked in a door and stolen some furniture and a TV. Investigation will continue.

Officers received a report Thursday of a Robbery in the 300 block of W. Kaufman St. The victim and another individual were walking in the area when a group of teens approached them. Some of the group pushed the victim to the ground and took his wallet, containing approximately fifty dollars. Officers could not make contact with the victim as he had already gone back to Oklahoma and was communicating with another family member. The investigation is open at this time.

Officers made 15 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 122 calls for service on Thursday, June 20.

Captain John T. Bull