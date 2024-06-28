ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Paris Police Report For Friday, June 28

Kurt Edward Springer – Photo Paris PD

 

On Thursday, officers arrested Kurt Edward Springer, 43, in the 3000 block of NE Loop 286, Holiday Inn Express, for the second time in as many days. Springer was warned to stay away from the property earlier this week by employees. He was arrested on June 26 after returning to the property and again at approximately 11:21 pm on the last date. Springer claims to be homeless. He was processed and taken to Lamar County Jail.

Officers made 28 traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 120 calls for service on Thursday, June 27.

Captain John T. Bull

