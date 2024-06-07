Paris Police Report For Friday, June 7

Last Wednesday, Paris Police arrested Paul David Payne, 86, on a warrant for Indecent Exposure after being contacted at the scene of a minor accident. The warrant resulted from a complaint from April 2023 in which they identified Payne in an incident at Lake Crook Park. They accused Payne of intentionally exposing himself to two North Lamar Students who were at the lake having lunch. Officials identified Payne through vehicle information and obtained a warrant for his arrest. They processed him without incident.

On Thursday, officers arrested Vincent Jake Draper, 47, for an outstanding Warrant Revoking his Probation. The initial charges were the Assault of a Family Member. He was booked without incident.

On Friday morning at 2:39, an officer approached a group in the 800 block of W. Kaufman. One of the members attempted to evade the officer on foot. They found Kemonte Quenchez Gordon, 41, hiding in the area. Further investigation revealed that Gordon had outstanding warrants for Theft with two previous convictions out of Lamar County. He was subsequently booked on the warrant and charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction.