Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 04)

Thursday morning at 8:59, officers responded to the 500-block of Johnson Woods Drive to a call of a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle. The victim advised that unknown suspect (s) entered the carport and stole a black leather Chanel wallet on a gold chain, valuing approximately $3,600, containing personal ID cards from her unlocked vehicle during the night to early morning hours.

Thursday at 11:39 am, officers responded to the 2600-block of North Main Street to a Criminal Mischief call at a storage facility. Last February, a tenant moved from the facility after discovering that someone had broken into his apartment from a connecting unit. They had taken his power tools, valuing approximately $850. Today, during an inspection of the vacated unit, officers determined that they used the same method of operation in a December burglary and caused structural damage. The case is under investigation into the leasees of the connecting unit.

Thursday afternoon at 2:52, an officer worked a credit card abuse in the 1300-block of Clarksville Street. The credit card company had alerted an older adult that their bank account had suspicious charges to her account. A black male wearing a mask and white long sleeve shirt can be seen in video footage watching the elderly female victim as she self-checked her purchases, appearing to be taking note of her PIN. The suspect pursued the victim to the parking lot, used deceptive measures to steal the victim’s credit-debit card, and then proceeded to the 3800-block of Lamar Avenue. Cameras captured video footage of him making unauthorized purchases of over $900. The case is under investigation.

Thursday afternoon at 3:16, officers went to the 600-block of Clarksville Street about stolen money from a bank counter. Officer’s and Detective’s investigative leads lead them to a suspect that admitted to taking the reported stolen amount of $2,700 withdrawn and mistakenly left on the counter by a prior customer. The $2,700 was recovered and returned to the bank. The bank declined to file charges.

Thursday at 9:51 pm, officers made a traffic stop in the 400-block of South West 7th Street on a vehicle with a defective headlight. They took Kay Letha Smith of Hugo into custody and charged her with Possession of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1, less than one gram. It came after a small red bag was located in Smith’s pant pocket, containing one clear bag with a white powdery substance and one clear bag containing a white rock substance, field-testing positive for cocaine.

Friday morning at 12:07, officers took Oscar James Head of Paris into custody and charged him with Possession of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1. He had less than one gram in a clear bag containing a crystal-like substance, testing positive for methamphetamine in his coat pocket during a traffic stop in the 1400-block of E. Sherman.

Friday morning at 5:01, police took John Ludy Glass of Paris into custody for Possession of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1. He had less than one gram in a small clear baggie containing a crystal-like substance. It tested positive for methamphetamine after a traffic stop for not having a lamp on the front of his bicycle nor a red reflector on the rear of his bike.

Paris Police Department responded to 87 calls for service and Arrested four adult persons on Thursday (Mar 03).