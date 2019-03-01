Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 1)

Charles Gregory Carroll

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2400-block of N. Main at 2:37 pm on Thursday for a moving traffic violation. The driver was identified as Charles Gregory Carroll, 51, of Soper, Oklahoma. Carroll was found to have an outstanding speeding warrant for his arrest. While inventorying the vehicle, officers found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, and a handgun inside. Carroll was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a

felon, and unlawfully carrying weapon. More methamphetamine was found in his pocket. Carroll was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Officers responded to the 100-block of Bonham St at 4:15 Thursday afternoon about a burglary of a building. It was reported that the unknown suspect(s) had forced the front doors open to gain entry. Once inside, the suspect(s) cut a lot of copper pipes but had not removed them from the building. The investigation

continues.

Thursday evening at 7:31, Paris Police were dispatched to a burglary of a residence in the 1000-block of Dickson Ave. It was reported that unknown suspect(s) had pried the back door open and had stolen two bass guitars. The incident is under

investigation.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested three people on Thursday (Feb 28).