Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 10)

Thursday morning at 8:28, Paris EMS went to the 600-block of Northeast 34th to a Cardiac-Respiratory Arrest Call concerning a few-month-old baby not breathing. Officers had discovered the infant to be unresponsive and not breathing and began performing CPR until EMS arrived. The baby girl remains at Paris Regional Health. Investigators and Child Protective Services will investigate Abandon or Endanger a Child.

Bryan Lynn Thompson

At 10:55 Thursday morning, Bryan Lynn Thompson, 55, of Paris, was arrested at the Adult Probation Office on Bonham Street after they notified police that he had an outstanding warrant. It was for a Lamar County Sheriff’s Department Motion to Adjudicate Guilt – Man Del CS PG 1 >=1g<4g Warrant and they booked him into the Paris City Jail.

Thursday afternoon at 2:13, a bank employee in the 600-block of Clarksville claimed a male subject had entered the bank lobby and cashed a fake check on a business in Lamar County. It was for $3,760.00, with the business name on it, along with its bank account information. Police took a Fraud by Possession of Identifying Information report and a Felony Theft of Property of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000. The investigation will start with the driver’s license that the suspect provided.

At 2:22 Thursday afternoon, an officer met a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle victim in the 300-block of Northeast 32nd. The owner stated that he observed that someone had slightly opened his vehicle’s passenger-side front door as if someone had lightly shut it. Upon checking, his Sig Sauer P365 Pistol and its brown MEF holster were missing from the center console. He valued the items at $650.00.

Paris Police assisted EMS Thursday night at 10:27 in the 300-block of Stone Avenue. Dispatch advised that the infant was not breathing and that CPR was in progress. Paris Fire Department and EMS personnel arrived and later transferred the infant to Paris Regional Health for continued care. The mother gave conflicting stories to EMS and Hospital staff. Therefore, the Officer completed a report of the Abandon or Endanger Child’s Imminent Danger or Bodily Injury for Investigators and Child Protective Services.

The Paris Police Department responded to 67 Calls for Service and arrested one adult on Thursday (Mar 9).