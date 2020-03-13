Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 13)

Brandon Jor-el Scott

Paris Police responded to a criminal trespass call in the 2500-block of N. Main Thursday morning at 9:25. Officers located Brandon Jor-el Scott, 33, and placed him under arrest. Scott had previously trespassed from the property. Reportedly during the arrest, Scott had possession of drug paraphernalia and more than one gram of methamphetamine. Scott was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Chris Dwayne Brooks

Chris Dwayne Brooks, 19, of Paris, was arrested at 4:56 Thursday afternoon in the 1900-block of Lamar Ave. Brooks had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation. Officers booked Brooks and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 111 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (Mar 12).