Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 15)

Charles Taylor

An officer was patrolling in the 800-block of Pine Bluff when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana. He looked into a yard and observed a subject entering an apartment in the area. The officer made contact with Charles Taylor who admitted to smoking marijuana. Taylor turned over drug paraphernalia and a quantity of marijuana to the officer. He was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia as well as possession of Marijuana.



Donald Ray Jumper

Donald Ray Jumper was arrested in the 2200-block of W. Kaufman on an outstanding warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Paris Police officers assigned to the Auto Theft Task Force assisted with the recovery of a stolen Polaris Ranger UTV in Red River County.

Paris Police responded to 16 Calls for service and made four arrests on Thursday (Mar 14).