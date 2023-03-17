Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 17)

Someone stole a 2022 black Carry On flat deck 18-foot trailer, valued at $4,999, from the 2400 block of North Main Street on March 6, and they found it in Hugo. Through surveillance footage and Joined Dedicated Work from The Local Auto Theft Task Force Unit and Hugo Police, they arrested Charles “Chuck” Armstrong, Jr., 49, of Arthur City. He is in the Choctaw Jail for Felony Theft and is awaiting extradition back to Lamar County.

Jeffery Duane Tucker

Thursday afternoon at 4:05, an officer observed a Ford passenger vehicle parked illegally in the 500-Block of Northwest 4th. The driver was Jeffery Duane Tucker, 43, of Detroit, who was wanted for an outstanding warrant from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse/Elderly (F3). They placed Tucker in the Paris City Jail.

An officer spoke with a victim who leased his trailer to an individual who rented a spot in the 2400 Block of South Church Street to park a truck and the leased trailer. The trailer lessee died in April of 2022. The trailer owner believes that someone sold his trailer without his permission. The lot owner last saw the truck and trailer on March 8, 2023. Auto Theft Task Force has opened an investigation into locating the 2006 Fontaine Trailer, valued at $10,000.

The Paris Police Department responded to 56 Calls for Service and arrested three people on Thursday (Mar 16).