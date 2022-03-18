Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 18)

Antonio Dewayne Parker

Thursday afternoon at 3:05, officers received a tip that Antonio Dewayne Parker, 31, of Paris, was at an apartment complex in the 400-block of Grand Avenue. They arrested Parker on several outstanding felony warrants. (1) Parole Warrant, (2) Delta County Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, (3) Lamar County warrant for Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance, which resulted from a Paris Police October 2021 investigation, (4) Lamar County Warrant for Evading Arrest, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Unlawful Possession Body Armor by Felon, which also resulted from the same Paris Police October 2021 investigation. While searching his apartment, Parker was charged with on view Possession of Firearm by Felon and Possession of Controlled Substance, namely methamphetamine. Parker was booked in at the Paris Police Department and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Leonard Rhodell Harrison, III

Thursday night at 9:48, officers responded to a call of Driving While Intoxicated in the 3000-block of NE Loop 286. They observed the vehicle bouncing from line to line and conducted a traffic stop in the 3600-block of NE Loop 286. The driver, identified as Leonard Rhodell Harrison III, 58, of Paris, had possession of an open alcoholic beverage and admitted to drinking before driving. Harrison’s criminal history revealed a prior conviction of Felony Driving While Intoxicated third or more. They booked Harrison into the Paris Police Department on the same charge.

Thursday, March 17, the Paris Police Department responded to 88 calls for service and Arrested five adult persons.