Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 20)

1 min ago

Paris Police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 2100-block of Graham Thursday afternoon at 2:46. Officers found approximately two pounds of marijuana and over 50 grams of THC oil. They arrested Marcus Dewayne Smith, 26, and Whitnee Allison Lewis, 33. Officers charged both with manufacturing or delivering a penalty group two controlled substance of more than four but less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana of more than four ounces but less than five pounds. They charged Smith with possession of a firearm by a felon. Both are in Lamar County Jail. (NOTE: no mugshots are available of these arrests.)

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested four people on Thursday (Mar 19).

