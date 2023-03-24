Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 24)

The Paris Police Community Outreach will host an Easter Egg Hunt and cookout, In a joint union with Community Organizer Yolanda Reeves. The event will be at Leon Williams Park, on the corner of 7th NW & Henderson Street in Paris, on April 1, 2023, between noon and 3:00 pm. The event will include pictures with the Easter Bunny, snow cones, games, and fun activities involving youth and adults. Food and refreshments are for all. The Outreach invites the community to this event. – Contact Paris Police Community Coordinator Kimmie Snowton at 903-783-4746.

Thursday morning at 10:21, Community Service Officers took a Fraud Possession-Use Credit or Debit report after learning from an elderly victim that someone hacked her Facebook account, including changing her phone number. Upon contacting Facebook through a fake number unknown to the victim, someone directed the victim to go to Kroger and purchase three $500 Target gift cards with her debit card. She was successful in purchasing two. Having difficulty with the third, they told her to withdraw $500 cash from an ATM to buy the third, all of which she did, and also provided photos of the cards as requested. Additionally, her bank in the 100-block of N. Collegiate informed her of an additional loss of money from her account through her debit card.

Leslie Theodore Rich

Thursday evening at 6:58, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 tan Chevrolet Avalanche in the 900-block of South Main Street for no front license plate. Of the four occupants, Leslie Theodore Rich, 47, of Yantis, was taken into custody and booked into the Paris Jail for two counts of Bond Surrender-Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon-Third Degree Felony.

The Paris Police Department responded to 77 Calls for Service and arrested three adults on Thursday (Mar 23).