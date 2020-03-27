" /> Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 27) – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 27)

2 hours ago

Paris Police responded to a security check in the 500-block of Polk St at 9:16 Thursday night. Reportedly, two males had flashlights around a vacant house. When the complainant confronted them, one ran off while the other one came towards the complainant. The complainant reported that the suspect produced a small hatchet and swung it at him before leaving the area. No one was injured, and the police did not identify them. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 86 calls for service, and there are no arrests on Thursday (Mar 26).

