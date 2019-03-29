Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 29)

Lenna Marie McIntire

Paris Police arrested Lenna Marie McIntire, 40, of Paris, in the 3800-block of Lamar Friday morning at 2:49 and charged her with felony theft. It was reported that McIntire was observed inside the store and had placed several items in her purse and was wearing products that had not been paid for. It was found that McIntire had two or more previous convictions for theft and therefore, she was subsequently charged with theft of less than $2500 with two or more prior convictions. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1000-block of SE 15th St Thursday afternoon at 5:05. It was reported that the owner had been out of town for a week and upon his return, found that someone had damaged two televisions and stolen a backpack. The incident is under investigation.

Thursday evening at 7:58 Paris Police met with a victim and took a report of stalking that had occurred and is still occurring in Paris. It was reported that the victim’s ex-girlfriend is harassing the victim and a current girlfriend through social media. The victim advised that this has been going on for the past two years. The investigation continues.

Officers responded to the 1500-block of Margaret St at 3:29 Friday morning in reference to a burglary of a residence. Reportedly, the victim had received a call while at work advising them that their house had been burglarized. Upon her return to the house, the victim found that someone had damaged their front door to gain entry and had taken some money from the kitchen cabinets. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested four people on Thursday (Mar 28).