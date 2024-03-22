Paris Police Report For Friday, March 22

Thursday, officers worked a Burglary of Residence in the 1300 block of W. Austin St. The known suspect had received a Criminal Trespass warning for the victim’s home. He was refused entry and ordered to leave by the victim. Later, the suspect returned and entered the locked residence by defeating a door lock. The suspect then refused to leave. The victim called another family member, who arrived and made the suspect go. The case will go to prosecution.

There was a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle on Thursday in the 300 block of SW 17th. The victim reported that during the evening hours of the 20th, an unknown subject opened his unlocked truck door and stole a .308 rifle from the front seat. The victim provided a video of the theft, which police used in the investigation.

Paris Officers made two traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 79 calls for service on Thursday, March 21.

Captain John T. Bull