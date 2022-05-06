Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Paris Police Report For Friday (May 06)

Courtney Rashele Ollie

Paris Police arrested Courtney Rashele Ollie, 32, of Lamar County, at 2:19 Thursday afternoon in the 500-block of SE 22nd St on a parole violation warrant. Ollie was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2300-block of W. Austin Thursday evening at 7:19. The victim reported that they had let a grandchild play with an old cell phone that still had their financial information stored in it. The grandchild accidentally left the phone at a playground. Someone used the phone later to transfer money from the victim’s account. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 94 calls for service and arrested four people on Thursday (May 05).

