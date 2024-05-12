Paris Police Report For Friday, May 10

Friday, an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of Bonham St. due to a traffic violation. The vehicle’s driver, Rubi Antunez, 32, refused to stop. They pursued them to the 1900 block of Bonham St., where Antunez finally pulled over. She then refused to exit the vehicle and had to be physically removed. Officers arrested Antunez and charged her with Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, a felony.

Officers stopped Mario Luis Ruiz, 31, last Thursday in the 10-block of NE 13th St. for a moving violation. They learned that Ruiz’s license was expired. Ruiz displayed erratic behavior during the stop by acting nervous and always attempting to watch officers. They asked him to step from the vehicle for officer safety, and he refused. Eventually, they charged Ruiz with Driving with an expired license and Resisting Arrest. During the vehicle inventory, they found marijuana and methamphetamine. Officers charged Ruiz with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

Friday, officers took a report of a burglary of a business in the 100 block of SW 1st. An unknown suspect forcibly gained entry through a locked company door. They stole cash and damaged the door by approximately $500.00. Fingerprints and other evidence were recovered at the scene. The incident occurred between 8:00 pm on May 9 and 1:30 am on the 10th. The investigation is underway.

Officers made 14 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 123 calls for service ending Friday, May 10.

Captain John T. Bull