Paris Police Report For Friday (May 12)

Christina Michelle Lovan

Thursday morning at 11:20, officers worked a disagreement in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue where a guest at a local motel refused to leave after checkout time. While officers conducted their investigation and spoke with the suspect, Christina Michelle Lovan began running away from the location. She was ordered to stop but continued fleeing on foot. She was captured and arrested for Evading Arrest. Officers found drug paraphernalia in her possession.

Deja Pearson

Officers went to the 500-block of Polk St at 11:32, attempting to locate Deja Pearson, a suspect in a burglary. When they arrived, one observed Pearson inside the residence smoking methamphetamine. The property owner permitted officers to enter the house. Pearson admitted to smoking the narcotics and having more in her possession. She was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Daniel Lynn Price

Thursday afternoon at 12:36, officers responded to the 2400 block of N. Main regarding a subject attempting to return stolen items to the store. They made contact with Daniel Lynn Price and detained him for questioning. While escorted to a Police Unit, Price began struggling and resisting transport. He continued to fight, and they placed him into the patrol car. Officers charged him with an outstanding warrant from Kaufman County and Resisting Arrest. A warrant check revealed warrants from Van Zandt County for DWI and Kaufman County for Theft.

Dakota Tippet

An officer responded to an individual sleeping in a running vehicle in the 600-block of Fitzhugh St. Police discovered Dakota Tippet was intoxicated and in possession of Methamphetamine. They charged him with DWI as well as Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Officers made ten traffic stops, arrested five, and answered 107 calls for service on May 11, 2023.