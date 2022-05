Shataria Lashell Harmon

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of NE 13th St at 10:53 Thursday night. They arrested the driver, Shataria Lashell Harmon, 28, of Paris, on a felony warrant charging her with criminal mischief of over $2,500 but less than $30,000. They transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested six people on Thursday (May 12).