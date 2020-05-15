Paris Police Report For Friday (May 15)

Johnathan Chd Lind

Paris Police observed Johnathan Chad Lind, 44, in the 600-block of E. Washington St at 10:33 Thursday morning, and knew that Lind had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. Lind ran away from the officers, but they apprehended him after a short foot chase. The orders were a Texas Parole violation warrant, and the other was a United States Marshall Service warrant charging him with felon in possession of a firearm. Police also charged Lind with evading arrest or detention. He is in the Lamar County Jail.

Angela Shavell Morgan

At 11:53 Thursday morning, a traffic stop was made on a vehicle in the 900-block of NE 3rd ended with the driver, Angela Shavell Morgan, 42, admitting to the officer that she had possession of a controlled substance. Officers arrested Morgan and later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Justin Michael King

Officers arrested Justin Michael King, 24, of Paris, on a parole violation warrant Thursday afternoon at 3:33 in the 500-block of NW 7th St. He had possession of a small amount of synthetic marijuana. He is in the Lamar County Jail.

Melissa Renee Smith

Officers made a traffic stop in the 500-block of Pine Bluff St at 3:42 Thursday afternoon for a traffic violation. The driver, Melissa Renee Smith, 32, of Detroit, allegedly had possession of marijuana. Smith admitted to just purchasing it and had two children in the vehicle at the time of the purchase. Smith was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, along with the endangerment of a child. Smith is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 110 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (May 14).