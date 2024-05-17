Paris Police Report For Friday, May 17

Thursday, officers arrested Taryn Leigh Blalock, 38, in the 300 block of SW 1st. on two bond surrender warrants for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. They arrested her without incident.

Officers stopped a vehicle Thursday for an equipment violation in the 1400 block of Clarksville St and arrested Kenderickus Donte Brown, 27, for outstanding warrants for Assault. The arrest stemmed from a March 6, 2024, incident when Brown allegedly assaulted several nonfamily members. They booked him without incident.

Thursday, officers responded to the 2500 block of N. Main about a suspect attempting to use a credit card that belonged to someone else. Alexis Inell Evans, 42, was in possession of credit cards that had been stolen in a Burglary in the 1000 block of NE 20th St. Video from the residence on 20th NE showed Evans in the process of committing the crime. Officers recovered numerous items from the residence.

On Friday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Sperry Avenue. Victims said that they had been pepper sprayed by Toby Emberson McCurry, 39. He had stolen some keys. One of the victims was once in a relationship with McCurry, but the relationship ended some time ago. McCurry continues to torment the person by trespassing, damaging property, and harassing them. On this date, McCurry had made entry into the house through a window, sprayed the two victims with pepper spray, and then fled after grabbing a key to the house. Approximately two hours later, McCurry returned to the residence. Officers returned to the location and arrested McCurry for the initial Burglary of Habitation.

Officers made 11 traffic stops, arrested eight adults, and answered 139 calls for service ending Thursday, May 16.

Captain John T. Bull