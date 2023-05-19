Paris Police Report For Friday (May 19)

Debby Ann Glover | Timmothy Alles Pearce

Thursday night at 11:25, officers worked a disturbance in the 1500 block of E. Price. Reportedly, someone displayed a handgun during the altercation, and two suspects involved in the incident had already left the scene in a green pickup. Officers stopped the suspects in the 1300 block of Pine Bluff and discovered the two individuals had possession of narcotics and paraphernalia. Debby Ann Glover and Timothy Allen Pearce were arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They booked them into the city jail.

Officers took a report of Fraud involving the unauthorized use of a victim’s credit card. Over the past two months, usage occurred several times in different locations in the Paris, Lamar County Area. The investigation will be forthcoming.

Officers made four traffic stops, arrested six, and answered 128 calls for service on May 18, 2023.