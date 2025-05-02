Paris Police Report For Friday, May 2

Officers arrested Jasmine Jacqual Cooper, 34, on Thursday in the 700 block of Bonham St. It was on an outstanding Parole Warrant. She was arrested without incident.

On Thursday, officers arrested James Allen Hall, 58, in the 3200 block of Clarksville on an outstanding Hopkins County warrant for Injury to a Child or Elderly Individual. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officers were flagged down Thursday in the 10-block of S. Plaza by a victim claiming a female had stolen his wallet. Officers contacted Alexandria Reaves-Washington and questioned her about the theft. Officers located narcotics on Washington’s person, which she attempted to discard and hide. Upon confrontation of her attempts to discard the narcotics, Washington tried to destroy the narcotics by crushing and spreading them. The narcotics were taken from her, but she again attempted to grab and destroy them. Washington was secured and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence, both felony offenses.

Police received a report of a Burglary in the 1200 block of Bonham St. Suspects entered the building by cutting a tarpaulin covering an entrance and damaging appliances and fixtures. This was an apparent theft of metal, like brass and copper. Evidence was collected, and the case is under investigation.

Officers were notified on Thursday of a stolen vehicle from the 2200 block of W. Sherman. A short while later, an officer of the North Texas Auto Theft Task Force located it. The vehicle fled the scene, with the officer in pursuit. The vehicle then crashed in the 1100 block of Bonham, with the suspect fleeing on foot. The suspect, a juvenile, was apprehended and later taken to a juvenile holding facility. The investigation is ongoing.

Early on Friday, officers responded to an animal bite in the 500 block of Cedar St. Reportedly, a dog had attacked the victim. Officers found the badly injured victim inside his residence, where he told them that he had been stabbed in the neck by an individual known to him as “Randy.” Paris EMS and other officers who assisted in the crime scene and a search for the suspect were summoned, now identified as Randy Dewayne Graham, 48. Graham was eventually located in the 1600 block of SE 3rd. He surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. The victim was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

For this reporting period, officers made 17 traffic stops, arrested ten adults, and answered 146 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull

Los oficiales arrestaron a Jasmine Jacqual Cooper, de 34 años, el jueves en la cuadra 700 de Bonham St. Estaba en una orden de libertad condicional pendiente. Fue arrestada sin incidentes.

El jueves, los oficiales arrestaron a James Allen Hall, de 58 años, en la cuadra 3200 de Clarksville con una orden de arresto pendiente del condado de Hopkins por lesiones a un niño o persona mayor. Fue detenido sin incidentes.

Los oficiales fueron señalados el jueves en la cuadra 10 de S. Plaza por una víctima que afirmaba que una mujer le había robado la billetera. Los oficiales contactaron a Alexandria Reaves-Washington y la interrogaron sobre el robo. Los oficiales localizaron narcóticos en la persona de Washington, que intentó descartar y ocultar. Ante la confrontación de sus intentos de deshacerse de los narcóticos, Washington trató de destruir los narcóticos triturándolos y esparciéndolos. Le quitaron los estupefacientes, pero nuevamente intentó agarrarlos y destruirlos. Washington fue asegurado y acusado de posesión de una sustancia controlada y manipulación de pruebas, ambos delitos graves.

La policía recibió un informe de un robo en la cuadra 1200 de Bonham St. Los sospechosos ingresaron al edificio cortando una lona que cubría una entrada y dañando electrodomésticos y accesorios. Se trataba de un aparente robo de metal, como el latón y el cobre. Se recopilaron pruebas y el caso está bajo investigación.

Los oficiales fueron notificados el jueves de un vehículo robado en la cuadra 2200 de W. Sherman. Poco después, un oficial de la Fuerza de Tarea de Robo de Automóviles del Norte de Texas lo localizó. El vehículo huyó de la escena, con el oficial persiguiéndolo. Luego, el vehículo se estrelló en la cuadra 1100 de Bonham, y el sospechoso huyó a pie. El sospechoso, un menor de edad, fue aprehendido y luego llevado a un centro de detención juvenil. La investigación está en curso.

Temprano el viernes, los oficiales respondieron a una mordedura de animal en la cuadra 500 de Cedar St. Según los informes, un perro había atacado a la víctima. Los oficiales encontraron a la víctima gravemente herida dentro de su residencia, donde les dijo que había sido apuñalado en el cuello por un individuo conocido por él como “Randy”. Los servicios médicos de emergencia de París y otros oficiales que ayudaron en la escena del crimen y en la búsqueda del sospechoso fueron convocados, ahora identificados como Randy Dewayne Graham, de 48 años. Graham finalmente fue ubicado en la cuadra 1600 de SE 3rd. Se entregó y fue puesto bajo custodia sin incidentes. La víctima fue transportada al Centro Médico Regional de París. Se desconoce su estado de salud.

Durante este período de informe, los oficiales hicieron 17 paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a diez adultos y respondieron a 146 llamadas de servicio.

Capitán John T. Bull